The Chief Medical Officer says we can consider lifting some restrictions if Covid-19 cases drop below 500 a day later this month.

Dr Tony Holohan says the Republic is the fastest improving country in Europe at the moment.

1,047 new cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 35 additional deaths.

In this region there are 39 new cases in Mayo, 38 in Galway, ten in both Sligo & Roscommon, while there are three new cases in Leitrim.

There are 43 per cent fewer people in hospital with the virus now than on January 18th.

This morning, there are 1,196 people hospitalised with Covid-19 according to the HSE, including 177 in intensive care.

Dr Holohan says more improvement is needed if Level 5 restrictions are to be eased on March 5th.