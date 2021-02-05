1,047 new Covid-19 cases have been reported, as well as 35 additional deaths.

1,221 Covid patients are in hospital with 181 in intensive care units.

292 cases are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

In this region there are 39 new cases in Mayo, 38 in Galway, ten in both Sligo & Roscommon while there are three new cases in Leitrim.

The 14 day incidence rate is 369 virus cases per 100,000 people, down from 575 this day last week.