Two distinct possibilities for how this year's Leaving Cert will be run have been identified by the Department of Education.

Minister Norma Foley has called on education stakeholders to take part in more discussions on what the exams will look like.

One option is the full holding of physical exams with modifications to provide greater choice on the paper.

The other is an alternative option that could include calculated grades, but would also take more account of things like practicals and orals.

The alternative option may also include some element of written exams, with details yet to be worked out.