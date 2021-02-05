The Health Minister says the first batch of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will arrive in Ireland this weekend with 21,600 doses.

The rollout to all over 70s by the end of March is now in doubt after new advice to give people in that age group the Pfizer or Moderna jab.

They are more difficult to store and transport - with plans being worked on for centres where multiple GPs can administer doses.

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation doesn't think it will delay the rollout too much.