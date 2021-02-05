A Foxford-based publican is welcoming today’s ruling from the High Court, that four pub owners should be compensated by their insurer for financial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic, with ‘cautious optimism’.

Neil Cruise of Cruisers Bar says the ‘devil will be in the detail’ with the ruling, noting that the quantifying of compensation has not yet been decided upon.

The Fine Gael councillor says that there are up to 1,600 pubs implicated by this test case against FBD.

Neil Cruise of Cruisers Bar told Midwest New the ruling will help publicans with policies covered, but warned that quantifying losses will present challenges.