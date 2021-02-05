Children attending St. Anthony's Special School in Castlebar are to return to their classrooms over the course of next Thursday and Friday.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that in-person education for children in special schools is to resume on a phased basis from February 11th, operating at 50% capacity on alternate days.

On February 22nd, all children in special classes in mainstream primary schools will go back to the classroom.

Fiona Byrnes who is the Principal at St. Anthony's Special School in Castlebar says they are hopeful to see all of their 53 students next week.

She says the logistical planning has been a huge part of their preparation.