Planning permission has been approved for two major developments at IT Sligo.

It will include a complete rebuild of J Block, turning the single floor 1970’s building into a modern four storey complex that will enhance the modern state-of-the-art campus.

The project is part-funded through Project Ireland 2040 and will help support additional new places for students at IT Sligo in line with the Institutes ambitious plans to increase student numbers to 10,000 by 2022.

The multi-million euro upgrade significantly boosts the Institutes plans to become a Technological University in partnership with GMIT and LYIT this year.

The second greenlight came for the rebuild of Block L in the Institutes north campus. Block K which is situated beside Block L was completed in January and is ready for returning students.

The plans for Block L will include a tiered seated theatre which will become a cultural beacon for the northwest region.

These blocks will facilitate the consolidation on campus of the recently established Yeats Academy of Arts, Design and Architecture and form a North-Campus Creative Hub in IT Sligo.

The institute has significantly upgraded its 73 acre campus over the past few years boasting one of the most modern campuses in Ireland.

Tendering process for contractors will begin in the coming weeks.

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack welcomed the announcement: “A large section of this new build will house our online education and our research facilities and with the upgrade and extension of this building will enable us to further develop and enhance our research and online courses which has seen dramatic growth in recent years.”