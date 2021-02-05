The positivity rate for Covid-19 tests in the community has fallen by nearly 20 per cent over the past month, according to NPHET.

The number of people with the virus in public hospitals fell to 1,239 last night - the lowest level since January 8th.

The amount of patients in ICU fell to 183, while 75 additional deaths and 1,318 new infections were confirmed yesterday.

There are 93 new cases in Galway, 27 in Mayo, 13 in Sligo, eight in Leitrim and less than five in Roscommon.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET's modelling group, insists there's been a strong decline in the rate of the virus recently.