The state recovered social welfare payments from 87,000 people last year, after they got money they weren't entitled to.

The total value of them was over 75 million euro, which includes 6.5 million euro worth of pandemic unemployment payments.

The Department of Social Protection launched over 13,000 investigations into welfare fraud in 2020.

Sinn Féin's social protection spokesperson, Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane, says the figures are very concerning.