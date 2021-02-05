The Castlebar Local Electoral are is now the worst affected area by Covid-19 in Mayo.

The 14-day incidence rate there is now the fifth-highest nationally at 930 per 100, 000 people.

That’s more than double the national infection rate of 455 per 100,000 between the 12th and 25th of January, but it does represent a fall in the numbers in Castlebar compared with the previous 14-day rate.

Meanwhile, the Belmullet Local Electoral Area has seen a significant drop in its infection rate and is no longer the worst-hit area by the virus nationwide.

Its 14-day rate has dropped from 2,007 cases per 100,000 to 722.2.

The number of new cases in Belmullet has fallen from 253 to 91.

Elsewhere, Ballina’s 14-day rate of infection is 255, the Westport LEA rate is 424, the Swinford LEA rate is 231 and in Claremorris the 14 rate in the LEA was 461 per 100,000 people.