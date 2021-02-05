Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo yesterday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 5pm along the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry.

The collision involved a car and a jeep.

The driver of the car, a 22 year-old man, was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the jeep, a 35 year-old man, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene.

The road remains closed with diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Hey are urging any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at that time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

In particular, anyone who may have been travelling along either the R286 or the R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.