The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the Republic has passed 200,000 for the first time.



It's after another 1,318 cases and 75 additional deaths were reported this evening.



428 of the cases are in Dublin, with 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 27 new cases in Mayo, 13 in Sligo, eight in Leitrim and less than five in Roscommon.



The reproductive number is between 0.5 and 0.8.



There are 188 people in ICU with the virus - the lowest in nearly three weeks.