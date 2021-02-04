Mayo needs to be ready, with “shovel ready” land banks, when the green light is given by government for a scheme that will support affordable housing.

That’s the view of West Mayo Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn

At the monthly meeting of the West Mayo Municipal District councillors called on council management to identify land banks in their area suitable for such housing.

Cllr Flynn says any household earning in excess of 25,000 euro annually is excluded from social housing, and he says affordable housing is the only solution to the housing needs of many families across the county.

Speaking to Midwest News Councillor Flynn explained that while he does not want to give false hope to potential homeowners, he believes progress is being made on the affordable housing option.