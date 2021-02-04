The Government needs to immediately outline their contingency plan for rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to the over-70's.

That's according to Galway East TD Séan Canney, a member of the Regional Group of TDs who say clear and concise information in now needed to reduce any further anxiety.

It follows the HSE's advice last night that people over the age of 70 should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, rather than the AstraZeneca, due to lack of evidence about how well the AstraZeneca protects older people.

However, there are issues over the storage and transportation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and Deputy Séan Canney says that, while GPs will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, we need to know how and when this will commence.

He's calling for urgent clarification on the matter from the Government & Minister for Health.