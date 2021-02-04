A couple in their 80's were forced to evacuate their home in Co Roscommon earlier this week, over fears of flooding.

82- year old Edward John Beattie said he was advised by council officials on Monday to leave his house at Ballagh Cross, Rahara as Lough Funshinagh inched closer to his front door.

The lake has already flooded more than 100 hectares of farmland, and forced another local family to leave the area.

Locals have been concerned about the threat posed to their property since 2016 and Lough Funshinagh - which is actually a turlough - has not been receding as it used to.

A proposal by Roscommon County Council to insert an outflow pipe that would maintain the lake at a set level was rejected by the OPW last August, as the OPW said the €1.5 million proposal did not represent a cost benefit and was not a sustainable solution.

Discussions are underway at a number of levels to try and resolve the issue, according to Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy.

Speaking to Midwest News, Senator Murphy described the situation for residents in Rahara in south Roscommon as very difficult, and said a number of other families may have to move out of their homes unless a solution is agreed.....