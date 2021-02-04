Irish Water has confirmed that the Ballycastle water supply has been removed from the EPA's Remedial Action List, following upgrade works.

Over 360 customers in Ballycastle are enjoying a better quality and more secure supply of drinking water, following works to connect the Ballycastle Public Water Supply to the Ballina-Lisglennon public water supply.

This involved installing 6 km of new watermains from the existing Lacken Reservoir to the Ballycastle public water supply.

The old Ballycastle water treatment plant has now been decommissioned, and customers in this area are receiving their water from the Ballina-Lisglennon supply.

In November 2018, Ballycastle was placed on a boil water notice, following the detection of cryptosporidium during routine testing.

At that time, Mayo FG Councillor Jarlath Munnelly had called for the Ballycastle network to be connected to the mains water system serving North Mayo.

This morning, Councillor Munnelly has welcomed confirmation from Irish Water that the connection from the Lisglennon scheme to the town of Ballycastle is now operational.

Irish Water says the EPA is now satisfied that customers on the supply are receiving fully compliant water.

There's now only one Mayo water supply on the EPA's at-risk list - that's the Newport Public Water Supply, which is included on the Remedial Action list due to persistent exceedances for pesticides.