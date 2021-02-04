The new Regional Airports Programme for the period 2021 to 2025 has been published today by the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

This year, Ireland West Airport Knock, Donegal and Kerry airports are eligible to apply for funding under the programme, which has a budget of €21.3 million in 2021.

The focus of the programme is to help Ireland’s smallest airports, those that handle less than 1 million annual passengers, to maintain regulatory compliance in the areas of safety and security.

Galway-based Minister Naughton has been giving more details to Midwest News...