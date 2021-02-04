Ireland's over 70s could begin to be vaccinated at GP clinics from next week.

The high-level Task Force on Covid-19 vaccination and the HSE will continue to work on logistical plans in a bid to roll out the Pfizer and Moderna doses in doctor's surgeries.

The two vaccines have been recommended for use in the elderly ahead of AstraZeneca , due to lack of evidence about how well the AstraZeneca protects older people - however they're not as easily stored.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, said the decision to ensure the over 70s receive the mRNA vaccines was taken in order to provide the highest level of protection available to this population who are at higher risk of hospitalisation and mortality.

Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP Committee is Dr. Denis McCauley, believes the issue can be worked out quickly.

He says administering the doses could start soon: