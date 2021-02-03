The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 94 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

47 of these deaths occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, 2 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 36-100 years.

As of midnight last night (Tuesday) the HPSC has been notified of 1,013 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the cases notified today 96 were in county Galway, 20 in Mayo, 17 in Sligo and less than 5 new cases in both Roscommon and Leitrim.