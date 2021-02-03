A county Mayo man extradited from the United States just before Christmas on foot of an extradition warrant pleaded guilty when he appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar today (Wednesday) on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Francis Carr, Cappaghduff, Tourmakeady, was the driver of a car which crashed into a wall at Churchfield, Tourmakeady on June 4, 2017, causing the deaths of Orla O’Malley (18), Cross, Co. Mayo, and Sean Thomas Halloran (20), Clonbur, Co. Galway.

Orla O’Malley, a student nurse, was a back-seat passenger and Sean Halloran was in the front seat of the vehicle.

The trio had been returning from a Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta GAA event in Tourmakeady when the accident occurred.

Francis Carr was injured in the early morning impact but made a recovery and subsequently left for the United States and failed to return.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance when arraigned before Judge Rory MacCabe today.

The accused has been in custody since his extradition from the U.S. in December and will remain there until his sentencing hearing which was fixed by Judge MacCabe today for July 6.

A probation report is to be prepared for the July sentencing hearing.