The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across the West is decreasing, according to the Saolta Hospital Group.

Nationally, there are now 1,368 people with the virus in public hospitals - compared to over 2,000 two weeks ago.

In this region, there are currently 52 Covid patients being treated at Mayo University Hospital - down from 62 on Monday - with 3 of these patients in ICU.

48 Covid patients are being treated at University Hospital Galway, 39 at Sligo University Hospital and 6 at Portiuncla in Ballinasloe - all of these hospitals have seen a reduction in the number of Covid patients in recent days.

The number of hospital staff absent due to Covid has also declined significantly over the past two weeks, according to Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group, while the vaccination of front-line hospital staff is continuing across the region.

Tony Canavan told Midwest News that, while January was a very grim month for hospital staff, there are now signs that we've passed the peak of the 3rd wave of the virus....