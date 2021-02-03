There is a surge in demand for bookings for this summer as holidaymakers seek alternatives to travelling abroad due to fears about Covid-19.

This should bode well for tourism operators and providers in popular holiday locations along the Western seaboard.

However, industry experts say it is a misconception that Irish tourism will thrive because people have been advised by NPHET not to fly overseas for their holidays.

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, says that - in a normal year -75% of the spend on tourism in Ireland comes from international travel.

He has been telling Midwest News that the Staycation market will be strong this summer once restrictions lift, but stresses the importance of getting the international tourist back.