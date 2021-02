The Health Minister says the Government will consider giving additional powers to the Gardaí, if issuing fines to holidaymakers doesn't discourage travel.

Anyone caught traveling abroad for a non-essential reason can now be fined 500 euro.

However Gardaí currently do not have the power to arrest non-essential travellers.

813 people arrived into Dublin Airport yesterday.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says if fines aren't enough they will reexamine the issue.