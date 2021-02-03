A Mayo TD is calling on the Government to ensure that retail workers in the Arcadia Group including in some concessions in Shaw's stores have their collective agreement honoured and that they receive a fair redundancy package.

The call comes from Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh amid reports that 490 Arcadia workers are due to be made permanently redundant.

Since early December when liquidators were appointed to the Arcadia Group (Dorothy Perkins and Wallis), there was a significant worry amongst the workers and their trade union that the difficulties of the company may be insurmountable.

There was, however, hope that the jobs across the company including Dorothy Perkins & Wallis could have been saved by finding a new buyer.

Deputy Conway-Walsh says unfortunately, that hope has faded and the liquidators informed workers and their trade union, Mandate, of the situation last week.

She is also calling on Government to progress legislation to boost workers’ redundancy rights in the context of a liquidation.