The "Jerusalema" dance challenge, which has gone viral, has a Co Roscommon connection.

Boyle native Frankie Shanley, known as Frankie Beats, is a radio DJ based in the Algarve in Portugal.

He challenged Gardai on Twitter to take part in the global dance challenge, and members of the force across the country have posted videos of their efforts.

It started with a tweet from Frankie to An Garda Siochana on 15th January, and the Garda Jerusalema Challenge has been seen by some 2 million people on Facebook, since it went live yesterday.

Frankie Beats has been speaking to Midwest News, and started by explaining his journey as a DJ from Boyle to Portugal....