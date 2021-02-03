12 dogs and 5 puppies were seized by Gardai, after they searched a number of vehicles in the Kiltullagh area of Co Galway.

The seizure was made shortly after10am on Monday, and it's believed the dogs may have been stolen.

Golden labrador puppies, a black lurcher, two chihuahuas, three collie-crosses, two springer spaniels, a foxhound beagle, a terrier, a cocker spaniel and a setter were found in the back of three vehicles that were stopped in the area.

Gardaí are hoping to reunite the dogs with their owners.

Anyone who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these is asked to contact Athenry Garda Station on 091-844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091-538000.