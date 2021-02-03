People on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment should be entitled to a Fuel Allowance, according to Sinn Féin.

The party has put forward a motion on the issue which will be debated in the Dáil later.

Earlier this week, People Before Profit called for the fuel allowance to be doubled, with so many people staying at home.

Unemployed people must wait at least 15 months before they're entitled help with heating costs, meaning those on PUP are excluded.

Sinn Fein social protection spokesperson, Roscommon TD Claire Kerrane, says that needs to change....