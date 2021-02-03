The head of the Saolta Hospital Group believes the country has passed the peak of the third wave of Covid-19.

Latest figures show there are 1,368 patients in public hospitals with the virus - compared to a peak across the health system of 2,020 over two weeks ago.

207 people were in ICU overnight.

In this region, there are currently 52 Covid patients being treated at Mayo University Hospital - down from 62 on Monday.

48 patients with Covid are being treated at Galway University Hospital, 39 at Sligo University Hospital and 6 at Portiuncla in Ballinasloe - all of these hospitals have seen a reduction in the number of Covid patients over the past 2 days.

Tony Canavan, chief executive of the Saolta Group, says there's been an improvement in the hospitals in the west of Ireland..

. .