Galway Gardai have issued an appeal for a man missing for the past week.

38-year old Joseph Langan has been missing from the Wellpark Road area of Galway since last Tuesday 26th January.

He's described as 6 foot in height of slim build with short hair, and when last seen, Joseph has wearing a green coat, dark jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 - 53 8000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.