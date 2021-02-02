TDs have been told a critical window was missed by not vaccinating all nursing home residents immediately after the vaccine became available.

Nursing Homes Ireland has told an Oireachtas committee just 10 per cent of the first 77,000 vaccinations were given to nursing home residents and staff.

That's despite them being top of the priority list just ahead of healthcare workers.

There are currently 193 Covid outbreaks in nursing homes.

However, Tadgh Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland, who attended today’s Oireachtas Committee meeting says overall nursing homes are coping with the large outbreak of the virus in their facilities.

He says that while staffing is an issue at many nursing homes and hospitals at present, the rollout of the vaccination programme to nursing homes is bringing hope. To date he insists, the impact of the virus on nursing homes in this wave of the pandemic is not as severe as in the first wave.

He told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that the number of outbreaks in nursing homes nationally at present is of concern but the facilities are coping.