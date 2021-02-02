The HSE and the local community has rallied behind a nursing home in Tuam currently experiencing a major outbreak of Covid-19.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum West.

Greenpark Nursing Home appealed for help from nurses after a quarter of its residents died with the virus.

35 out of 49 residents tested positive for the virus this month while 12 tragically died.

Meanwhile, half of the staff have also been diagnosed with the virus, leading to fears there would be a shortage of nursing staff to run the home.

Councillor Donagh Killilea told Midwest News that the home was within a week of receiving the vaccine when the virus hit.