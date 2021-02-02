A World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and the Elderly will be celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of July, the Sunday closest to the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, Jesus’ grandparents.

The patron of the Catholic Grandparents Association, Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam, has warmly welcomed Pope Francis’ announcement to establish this annual date.

The announcement comes at the end of a long process of engagement and discussion between the Catholic Grandparents Association and the Holy See.

The Catholic Grandparents Association exists to encourage and assist grandparents to pass on the Catholic faith to their grandchildren and to keep prayer at the heart of family life. It does this by organising the annual Grandparents’ Pilgrimage to Knock, by organising grandchildren’s prayer appeals, by organising Grandparents’ Day in schools, and by promoting Pope Benedict XVI’s Universal Prayer for Grandparents.

For more information - http://www.catholicgrandparentsassociation.org/popes-prayer/