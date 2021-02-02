Principals of Special Schools right across the region are today awaiting detailed documents from the Dept of Education as to how their facilities can successfully re-open to students from Thursday week, February 11th.

Special schools are to reopen next week, after agreement was reached between teachers unions and the Department of Education yesterday evening.

Special classes in mainstream schools will also resume 11 days later on February 22nd.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle says attendances will be initially limited to 50 percent, and there will be enhanced safety measures like PPE, and overall he said teachers and Boards of Management are relieved that there is a number of days now to get ready for the re-opening.

John spoke to Midwest News this lunchtime about the process now underway to get students with special needs back into classrooms.