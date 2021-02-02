TDs have been told a critical window was missed by not vaccinating all nursing home residents immediately after the vaccine became available.

Nursing Homes Ireland has told an Oireachtas committee just 10 per cent of the first 77,000 vaccinations were given to nursing home residents and staff.

That's despite them being top of the priority list just ahead of healthcare workers.

There are currently 193 Covid outbreaks in nursing homes - with the HSE's Clinical Lead for Older Persons Dr. Siobhan Kennelly saying there are still problems in the system: