Nearly 40 percent of Leaving Cert students are getting higher grades from the deferred exam, than they were offered in predictive grades.

68 Mayo students are set to receive the results of their deferred exams today.

There are 136 awaiting results in Galway, 28 in Sligo and 18 in Roscommon.

More than 2,200 nationally will be able to access their marks online from midday.

Students who earn more points than in the calculated grades will have the option to start a new higher point course in September.