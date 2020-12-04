The Department of Health has confirmed six further deaths from Covid-19 and 265 more cases.

84 of the cases are in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There are less than five new cases in Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim while there are no new cases in Roscommon.

There are 27 people being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units across the country, down five from yesterday.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is now 78.3, down from 79.7 yesterday.