Gardai in Roscommon have launched a witness appeal after a woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Strokestown this morning.

Three cars collided on the N5, between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry, at around 8am.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women and a boy who were in the other two cars received non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened to traffic this evening.