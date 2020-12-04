Gardai in Sligo and Leitrim have launched a new operation to protect their coastlines and waterways from criminal activity.

Operation Dualgas aims to respond to drug and human trafficking, property crime and all other activity associated with organised crime.

As part of this, gardai will increase patrols along the coastline and waterways engagement will continue with local residents and businesses.

In the past month, gardai say their work has led to the seizure of almost 250,000 euro worth of drugs in Sligo.