The traditional all-night vigil will not take place on the eve of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception at Knock Shrine this year.

Additional Masses will be held to celebrate the Feast Day.

On Monday December 7th Mass times will be at 12pm, 3pm, 7.30pm (Rosary at 7pm), 9pm and 11pm

Confessions:

12pm – 3pm and 8pm - 11pm

On Tuesday mass times will be 8am, 12pm, 3pm and 7.30pm, with Rosary at 7pm.

Confessions:

12pm – 3pm

The capacity at each Mass is limited to a maximum of 200 people.

There will be a queuing system in place on a first come, first served basis. Please be prepared to queue and ensure that you wear suitable clothing for the weather conditions.

Under current Level 3 restrictions, travel beyond your county boundaries is not permitted at this time.

See www.knockshrine.ie for more details.