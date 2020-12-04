As agreed by the elected members at the November Castlebar Municipal District meeting, as an initiative to support traders in the run up to Christmas, there will free customer parking in the four Castlebar Town Centre car parks.

These include Market Square Car Park, Castle Street Car Park, Spencer Street Car Park and the Pavilion Road Car Park

Parking will be free each morning (between 8.30am and 12 midday) from Tuesday, December 8th to Thursday, December 24th 2020 inclusive.

Parking charges for on-street parking and the Dunnes Stores Car Park remain unchanged.

The initiative has been welcomed by Castlebar Chamber of Commerce.