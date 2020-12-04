Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information relating to Mayo woman Sandra Collins on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra Collins was on the night of Monday the 4th of December 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises George’s Street, Killala County Mayo.

She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.

Despite numerous appeals by her family and Gardai, her remains have never been located.

Gardaí investigating her murder have issued a renewed appeal for information on her disappearance and will be conducting checkpoints in the Killala area throughout the day.

Since National Missing Persons Day last Wednesday Sandra's siblings Patrick, David, Bridie and Mary are again appealing to anyone who has information on their sister to come forward - even at this late stage - so that she can be laid to rest with her parents and her brother James.

The family has launched a Go Fund Me appeal today to raise money for a reward to any persons with information that leads to the discovery of Sandra's remains, and/or in collaboration with Gardaí for outside expertise in the UK and the USA that will assist their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, any Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250 025.

Mayo Garda Chief Superintendent Tony Healy says it’s possible any additional information may help to rest this investigation and give the Collins family some closure.