A woman in her 50's has died following a three-vehicle collision in County Roscommon today.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the N5 at Stokestown, between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon, which occurred shortly after 8am this morning.



The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed for post mortem.

A woman in her 40s has been taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and a woman in her 40s and a male child have been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.



Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.