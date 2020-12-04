A man has been arrested in connection with a national drugs haul following a Garda operation in the South Mayo area yesterday.

Ballina Gardaí assisted by members of the Divisional Drugs Taskforce conducted an intelligence lead operation.

Gardaí detected a deal between a buyer and seller in the Ballinrobe area.

They recovered €5,000 worth of drugs consisting of mainly cocaine and a small amount of ecstasy.

€1,300 in cash was also seized as part of the operation.

The seller, a 30-year-old man from Dublin, was arrested and taken to Castlebar Garda Station where he is being detained.

A subsequent search of a house in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin uncovered a further €14,000 worth of cocaine.

The man will be charged at Ballina District Court later today.