A man has been arrested in connection with a national drugs haul following a Garda operation in the South Mayo area yesterday.
Ballina Gardaí assisted by members of the Divisional Drugs Taskforce conducted an intelligence lead operation.
Gardaí detected a deal between a buyer and seller in the Ballinrobe area.
They recovered €5,000 worth of drugs consisting of mainly cocaine and a small amount of ecstasy.
€1,300 in cash was also seized as part of the operation.
The seller, a 30-year-old man from Dublin, was arrested and taken to Castlebar Garda Station where he is being detained.
A subsequent search of a house in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin uncovered a further €14,000 worth of cocaine.
The man will be charged at Ballina District Court later today.