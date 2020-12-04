A Mayo TD has vowed to continue pursuing the campaign for a Family Resource Centre for Erris.

Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway-Walsh says the need for a Family Resource Centre in Erris is well-documented, and she questioned the Minister for Children in the Dail this week on when funding would be allocated for such a facility.

The Minister responded by saying there are no plans at present to increase the number of Family Resource Centres.

However, Deputy Conway-Walsh points out that €61 million was announced in additional funding in the Budget for Tusla, the agency responsible for Family Resource Centres, and she says Erris cannot continue to be left behind.

The Mayo TD told Midwest News that she took it for granted that this funding would be allocated, and was taken by surprise by the Minister's response