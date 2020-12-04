Four regions in Co Donegal have 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 which are around three times the national average.

The county continues to be the hotbed for the spread of the virus.

In Mayo the Claremorris area has a rate of infection 2.7 times the national average.

This new data for local electoral areas relates to the two-week period that ended on Monday.

During the 14 days, the country's incidence rate for Covid-19 was 87 per 100,000 population.

But some regions continue to have figures that are several times that.

They include four local electoral areas in Donegal.

Letterkenny's was almost 289 - the highest in the country - while Carndonagh's was 271, Milford's was 254 and Buncrana's was 250.

One area in the northeast also had a very high incidence rate - that's Dundalk-Carlingford in Co Louth, at 258.

Other badly hit areas include Claremorris, Co Mayo - its rate was 232.

And Piltown in Co Kilkenny had a figure of 215.

Some areas of Limerick, Tipperary, Wicklow, Meath, Longford and Monaghan also had high incidence rates.