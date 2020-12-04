The National Public Health Emergency is advising people to be extremely cautious and to keep their contacts low over the festive season.

It's warned that the 'R' number is currently close to 1, and there are concerns it will grow to 1.4 over the coming weeks.

Public health officials say it would result in between 300 to 600 cases being reported daily by the second week in January.

NPHET's Head of Modelling Professor Philip Nolan says the country is not where officials wanted it to be at this stage.