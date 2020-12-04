A Status Yellow wind warning comes into effect across western coastal counties this morning.

Mayo, Galway Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will experience strengthening north to northwest winds as nighttime falls, gusting at up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.

The warning comes into effect at 11am this morning and expires 12 hours later.

Separately another wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford comes into effect from 4pm this afternoon and lasts until 6am tomorrow morning.