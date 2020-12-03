183 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic today - but the department says that might be a significant underestimation.

56 of the cases are in Dublin, with 26 in Donegal and 13 in Limerick, with the others spread across 15 different counties.

There are no new cases in Mayo.

Meanwhile, there are seven new cases in Galway, less than five in Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim.

There are six new deaths linked to the virus, while the country's 14-day incidence rate has fallen to less than 80 cases per 100,000 population.