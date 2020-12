Student nurses who lost their job due to Covid, will now be allowed claim PUP payments from the date the employment ended.

The move comes as a review continues into pay for nurses on placement.

The government voted against an opposition motion in the Dail last night on the issue.

Roscommon Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says that while the announcement this lunchtime is welcome it does not address the primary issue that 4500 student nurses are being exploited by not being paid for their work.