The final report of the Commission of Investigation Mother and Baby homes will be published in the week starting 11th of January.

The Children's Minister has told the Dail that he will bring a memo to Cabinet that week for approval.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman says he received the final report at the end of October, and moves to publish it are now at 'an advanced stage'.

The Commission was established, following the discovery that up to 800 babies and children may have been buried in an unmarked grave at the former home in Tuam.